PCK Holds Annual General Body Meeting

Srinagar- The Press Club of Kashmir (PCK) held its annual general body meeting on Saturday at a local hotel in Srinagar, bringing together journalists, editors, photographers, and video journalists to discuss issues facing the media fraternity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting began with tributes to late journalists Tariq Ahmad (The Week), Nisar Ahmad (The Hindu), Naseer Ahmad, and Shafat Sideeqi (Dainik Jagran). Members reflected on the contributions of the deceased journalists to the profession and expressed condolences to their families.

During the discussions, members highlighted the decline in the credibility and image of professional media in the Union Territory, attributing it partly to the unregulated rise of social media platforms. They urged the Jammu and Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department to take steps to restore the media's reputation and also to review and relax certain qualifying criteria for journalists managing online news portals or publishing content on digital platforms.

Press Club President Mohammad Saleem Pandit chaired the meeting and assured that the club would continue to work for the welfare and professional dignity of media personnel, including editors, reporters, translators, cameramen, photographers, and video journalists.

While Pandit agreed to take up some of the members' concerns with the government, there were also points of disagreement during the deliberations. Nevertheless, the members expressed full confidence in his leadership and reaffirmed their support for him until the club secures a permanent space to operate.