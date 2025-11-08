BJP's Sunil Sharma Predicts NC's Defeat in Budgam

Budgam- Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Friday said that the National Conference (NC) will face a“crushing defeat” in Budgam in the upcoming Assembly elections, claiming that voters are increasingly supporting the BJP's development agenda.

Speaking at a public rally in Narbal in support of BJP candidate Aga Mohsin, Sharma said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are turning away from what he described as“decades of dynastic politics” and are looking for“change and progress”.

“On November 14, the people will write a new chapter in Budgam's political history. NC will face a crushing defeat, and BJP will emerge victorious because people have seen the difference between hollow promises and real development,” Sharma said.

In his address, Sharma asserted that the BJP's influence is expanding across Kashmir.“Those aren't born who will stop BJP in Kashmir. The era of fear and falsehood is over; now the lotus will bloom in every village and town of the Valley,” he said.

He also praised Aga Mohsin for his“dynamic leadership and grassroots connect”, adding that Budgam“deserves a young and energetic representative in the Assembly.”