Omar Abdullah Announces Int'l Cricket Stadium In Budgam

J&K CM Omar Abdullah – KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced plans to establish a new international cricket stadium and academy in Budgam, aimed at promoting sports and enabling the Valley to host major cricket events, including IPL matches.

Speaking at a public gathering, Omar said Budgam was the most suitable location for the project.“A new cricket stadium is to be built in Kashmir so that international and IPL matches can be held here. I don't think there is a better place than Budgam for this project,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is part of the government's broader effort to enhance sports infrastructure and youth engagement in the region.

Highlighting other welfare measures, Omar said his government had introduced free bus travel for women on government-run buses across several routes connecting Budgam, Srinagar, Qazigund, Uri, and Delhi.

He also announced increases in social welfare schemes, including pensions for the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities, as well as financial aid for women's marriages - the first such revision in 15 years.