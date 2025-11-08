Writers Must Be Bridge Between Society & Ideas: LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that literature and creative thought are vital for a nation's progress, asserting that“without good literature and new ideas, society may physically exist but will lack the intellectual and cultural tools for transformation.”

Delivering the keynote address at the Ghazipur Literature Festival, organised by Bharat Dialogues, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the pivotal role of writers, thinkers, and the Indian diaspora in shaping social consciousness and strengthening India's global identity.

The festival brought together authors, scholars, artists, and policymakers from across the Indian diaspora - including Mauritius, South Africa, Suriname, Fiji, and Norway - to celebrate shared heritage, ideas, and identity. High Commissioner of South Africa to India, Prof. Anil Sooklal, and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sangeeta Balwant were among the special guests.

Lauding the contribution of the Indian diaspora, the Lieutenant Governor said their integrity, dedication, and adherence to ancient values have earned global recognition and helped strengthen cultural and economic ties worldwide.

Calling upon writers and thinkers to act as a bridge between society and new perspectives, Sinha urged them to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.“Writers and thinkers hold a unique position to influence society. They must use their creative power to drive social change and make the world more aware and sensitive to its duties,” he said.