Polygant Launches AI-Powered Real Estate CRM Platform For GCC Developers

Speaking on the occasion, Stan Chernukhin, CEO of Polygant, said, "We are thrilled to bring our next-generation Real Estate CRM platform to the market. Our expertise in digital solutions for real estate allows us to offer a product that addresses the most pressing challenges property developers face today. We believe this platform will not only simplify property management but also optimize the way developers interact with clients and make business decisions."

The Real Estate platform is primarily aimed at the GCC markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf countries, and is tailored to meet the unique needs of regional developers and investors.







The platform offers an interactive property catalog, real-time data synchronization, and AI-powered assistants that support both developers and customers. The intuitive mobile and web apps will help developers showcase their properties with up-to-date information. At the same time, buyers can use the apps to filter properties by various criteria such as price, area, and layout. The platform offers seamless online booking and payment features that will streamline the entire transaction process, from application to signing agreements and managing recurring payments like mortgages and installments.

One of the platform's prominent features is its integration with cryptocurrency payment gateways, which allows buyers to make property payments in crypto, while developers receive payments in fiat currency directly to their bank accounts. This highly sought-after functionality opens the door for many more investors to participate in the GCC's real estate market and provides a secure, compliant, and frictionless payment experience.

In addition, the developers will find the integrated CRM tools very handy to track leads, deals, and customer interactions, thus allowing for a more personalized customer journey. The platform generates comprehensive sales reports and analytics that will provide developers with actionable insights and help them make data-driven decisions.

The platform features AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants that interact with clients, answering common questions and guiding them through the property search process. These AI tools leverage popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to ensure a seamless communication experience between developers and potential buyers.







Today, the real estate businesses need to adopt digital transformation to stay competitive. Polygant's platform is ideally positioned to meet this demand by streamlining property management and enabling developers to respond more swiftly to market trends, optimize resource allocation, and enhance customer satisfaction. Building on its reputation as a leader in AI-driven innovation, Polygant has leveraged this opportunity to establish itself as a dominant player in the real estate sector as well.

"The real estate industry is evolving, and it's clear that AI and digital tools will be at the forefront of that change," said Chernukhin. "Our Real Estate CRM platform offers developers the flexibility and scalability to meet the growing demands of the modern market. I am confident that our unique platform will set the stage for a smarter, more efficient real estate ecosystem."







About Polygant

Polygant is a leading technology company dedicated to driving digital transformation in the real estate sector. With over a decade of experience, Polygant delivers innovative solutions that combine cutting-edge AI, automation, and data analytics to help developers optimize their operations and enhance the customer experience. The company's flagship Real Estate CRM platform is designed to streamline workflows, improve transparency, and accelerate growth for developers worldwide.

To learn more about Polygant and its Real Estate CRM platform, visit



