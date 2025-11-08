President Of Kazakhstan Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your country's remarkable holiday - Victory Day.

This milestone date holds a special place in the history of modern Azerbaijan, testifying to the unshakable will of the people of Azerbaijan to justice, peace and unity, and their strong commitment to the principles of sovereignty and independence.

Thanks to your wise and far-sighted leadership, nationwide support for the strategic course you have been pursuing, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity in accordance with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, and has opened a new chapter of sustainable and creative prosperity in the annals of statehood.

Your policy aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus has rightfully gained wide support from the international community. Because this policy creates favourable conditions for the long-term cooperation, mutual trust and sustainable development of the entire region.

Availing myself of this opportunity, I would like to note with great pleasure the dynamic development of the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. I hail your outstanding personal contribution to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the spirit of friendship and good-neighborliness.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking this opportunity, I wish you inexhaustible energy, and new achievements for the welfare of the fraternal people of Azerbaijan,'' the letter reads.