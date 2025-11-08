Points Of Invincibility To Be Set Up Across Sumy Region Due To Difficult Electricity Situation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He noted that overnight Ukraine experienced another massive Russian attack, with the enemy deliberately targeting energy infrastructure. The electricity situation in the Sumy region remains difficult, and outage schedules continue to operate.

Hryhorov added that water supply facilities are currently functioning unstably, with some operating on backup power.

An operational energy headquarters is active in the region, with energy workers, rescuers, and municipal services working in coordination to restore electricity around the clock.

He reported that a meeting was held with district military administrations to discuss local situations and additional community needs.

During a session chaired by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Hryhorov presented the situation in the region and outlined the communities' needs for generators and equipment for cogeneration facilities.

He also said he had ordered a check of the readiness of the points of invincibility and ensured that the population is informed about their locations so that everyone has access to heat, electricity, and communications.

"The enemy is trying to destroy our energy infrastructure but cannot break our resilience. We are working in coordination and doing everything to restore stable operation of life-support systems in the communities of the Sumy region as quickly as possible," he stated.

As reported earlier, in Kremenchuk, which was left without power due to a Russian missile and drone attack, water will be supplied according to a schedule, and critical facilities have switched to backup power.