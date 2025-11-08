Russian Troops Fired Artillery At Bilozerka, Injuring Two Men
"At around 1:30 p.m., the occupying forces fired artillery at Bilozerka. A 37-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling. A Russian shell hit near his house. The victim suffered a mine-blast injury, concussion, and contusion," the report said.
It is noted that medics provided the victim with the necessary assistance, and he will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.
Later, it became known about another victim.Read also: Russians launch another strike on Kramators k
"Another resident of Bilozerka was injured by Russian shelling at around 1:30 p.m. A 30-year-old man sought medical help. He suffered a mine-blast injury and concussion. The victim's condition is mild. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," the RMA reported.
As reported, on November 8, Russian invaders carried out a drone attack on one of the medical facilities in the center of Kherson.
