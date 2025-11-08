Former Commander Of Canadian Army Calls For Increased Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in an interview with Ukrinform by former commander of the Canadian Army Andrew Leslie.

“However, Russia doesn't appear to be stopping, it's so important for NATO and the rest of the free world to step up to the plate and help Ukraine with everything they can,” Leslie said.

He stressed that“Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Ukrainian people have done a magnificent job defending their country, their homes, their livelihoods, and their families.”“Despite all sorts of supply issues and people changing their minds on weapons systems and what they're willing to send, Ukrainians can be extraordinarily proud of their achievements,” the general said.

Zelensky discusses protection of Ukraine's energy system with NATO delegation

As reported by Ukrinform, at the end of August, Canada announced the allocation of another military aid package worth USD 1.5 billion to Ukraine.

Photo: hon