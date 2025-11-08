Pokrovsk And Myrnohrad: Logistics For Ukrainian Forces Complicated, But AFU Prevent Enemy From Gaining Foothold In Surrounding Areas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the“East” military group on Facebook, publishing data as of 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the“East” military group have repelled 80 enemy assaults since the beginning of the day.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian army made 57 attempts to dislodge the defenders from their positions. Fifty-two of its attacks have already been repelled.

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations are continuing to locate and eliminate Russian military personnel. Defense forces are working directly in the city, with assault groups clearing the invaders from house to house. Particular attention is being paid to locating and destroying enemy drone crews.

The Russians are also trying to attack in the Myrnohrad area. The“East” military group notes: The defense forces“are confidently holding their positions and not giving the enemy a chance to gain a foothold in the surrounding areas.”

The logistics of the Ukrainian units are complicated, but are being provided to the necessary extent.

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Pokrovsk direction remains one of the most intense. The Russian army is not giving up on its attempts to capture Pokrovsk and create conditions for encircling the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

