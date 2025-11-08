Canadian General: Ukraine's Initiative And Resolve Hold Back 'Russian Bear'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lieutenant General (Ret.) Andrew Leslie, former Commander of the Canadian Army, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“History books will be written about the performance of the AFU. Soldiers all over the world are studying the lessons learned on the battlefield by the AFU,” Leslie said.

He noted that“the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with far fewer numbers and equipment coming from many different regions and countries - meaning it's not even standardized - have shown a masterful ability to integrate systems, whether self-propelled guns, rocket launchers, drones, or innovative uses of helicopters and ground vehicles. Within days of delivery into Ukrainian territory, they put these systems into service. It's been magnificent,” the Lieutenant General emphasized.

Leslie added that“thanks to their initiative, their willingness to fight to the death, and their ability to think outside the box, they've managed to keep the Russian bear as far away as they possibly could.”

“But of course, the Russians don't seem to care how many Russians are killed – they just keep coming,” he noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, under the UNIFIER training mission, Canadian military personnel have trained more than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left Ukraine, but training resumed a few months later in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Latvia.

