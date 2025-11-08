Peshawar High Court Orders Special Exam For Convict To Save BS Maths Degree

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The Peshawar High Court's Bannu Bench has directed Bannu University to conduct a special examination for a military court convict, after his involvement was confirmed in May 9 riots, so he can complete his BS Mathematics degree before it expires at the end of 2025.

The order came during the hearing of a petition filed on behalf of Saqlain Haider, an ISF activist serving a nine-year sentence awarded by a military court. At the time of his arrest, he was enrolled in the BS Maths programme at Bannu University, but the degree was at risk of cancellation on 31 December 2025 due to incomplete coursework.

Also Read: KP Govt Reviews MPO, Section 144 Amid Push for Rights-Friendly Reforms

Haider had approached the university requesting permission for a special exam to protect his academic future, but the administration rejected the plea. He later moved the Peshawar High Court with the assistance of senior lawyer Muhammad Saleem Awan.

After hearing arguments, the court directed Bannu University to decide on the special exam within three days and ensure arrangements are completed before 31 December 2025 so that the student's degree does not lapse.