Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $66.43 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $64.8 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $63.44 per barrel, which is $0.58, or 0.9 percent, less than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $64.4 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.68 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $51.99 per barrel, down $0.73, or 1.4 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $53.05 per barrel, and the lowest was $51.19 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $65.22 per barrel for the week, down $0.6, or 0.9 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $66.02 per barrel, and the lowest was $63.61 per barrel.