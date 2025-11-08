Tourism Minister Chairs UNWTO Committee Session In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 8 (Petra) – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazeen chaired a meeting of the Committee on Associate Members of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on the sidelines of the 26th session of the UNWTO General Assembly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.During the session held Saturday, Hijazeen discussed the Committee's role in enhancing the private sector's contribution to tourism development and promoting stronger public-private partnerships among member states.He stressed that such cooperation contributes to the growth of the tourism industry, the empowerment of local communities and the enhancement of workforce efficiency within the sector.On the sidelines of the meetings, Hijazeen met with the newly elected UNWTO Secretary-General, Sheikha Al Nowais, to whom he conveyed the Jordanian government's congratulations on her historic election as the first woman to hold the position and the second Arab to do so after Taleb Rifai.The two officials discussed strengthening cooperation and partnership between Jordan and the UNWTO. Hijazeen extended an invitation to the Al Nowais to visit the Kingdom to explore Jordan's leading tourism experiences.In the presence of Jordan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Hijazeen held meetings with the tourism ministers of Syria, Kuwait, Tunisia, Greece and Venezuela.The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation through experience exchange, collaborative tourism marketing, improved air connectivity and the implementation of joint programmes and initiatives aimed at advancing tourism activity among the participating countries.