403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian Capital Records Dangerous Level Of Air Pollution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Indian capital New Delhi recorded on Saturday evening dangerous level of air pollution as several districts registered above 400 mark making the capital one of the most polluted regions in the country.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index reported at 4 p.m. every day, stood at 361 on Saturday.
Several cities in the capital registered above 400 as monitoring stations reported an AQI of 404 at Alipur, 402 at ITO, 406 at Nehru Nagar, 411 at Vivek Vihar, 420 at Wazirpur, and 418 at Burari.
Any reading above 400 in a maximum 500 scale is considered dangerous even for the healthy people.
However, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas has not yet imposed the measures of Stage-III action plan including banning constitutions and demolition, restricting diesel run vehicles or suspending activities of crushers.
The Commission held meetings with the officials of the noghbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and gave strict instructions for abatement of pollution from stubble burning, vehicular emissions, industrial sources, dust from construction and demolition activities and road dust.
Delhi is considered one of the most polluted cities in the world according to several studies on global air quality.
The deteriorating air quality is attributed to use of crackers during festivals, industrial and vehicular pollution, construction related pollution and burning of stubbles in neighbouring states. (end)
atk
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index reported at 4 p.m. every day, stood at 361 on Saturday.
Several cities in the capital registered above 400 as monitoring stations reported an AQI of 404 at Alipur, 402 at ITO, 406 at Nehru Nagar, 411 at Vivek Vihar, 420 at Wazirpur, and 418 at Burari.
Any reading above 400 in a maximum 500 scale is considered dangerous even for the healthy people.
However, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas has not yet imposed the measures of Stage-III action plan including banning constitutions and demolition, restricting diesel run vehicles or suspending activities of crushers.
The Commission held meetings with the officials of the noghbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and gave strict instructions for abatement of pollution from stubble burning, vehicular emissions, industrial sources, dust from construction and demolition activities and road dust.
Delhi is considered one of the most polluted cities in the world according to several studies on global air quality.
The deteriorating air quality is attributed to use of crackers during festivals, industrial and vehicular pollution, construction related pollution and burning of stubbles in neighbouring states. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment