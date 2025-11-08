403
Representative Of Kuwait's Amir Takes Part In COP30 Climate Summit In Brazil
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Oil Tariq Al-Rumi participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) summit held in Belem, Brazil, on November 6 and 7.
On the sideline of the summit, Minister Al-Rumi met with energy and environment ministers and officials from several countries, in the presence of Kuwait's Ambassador to Brazil Talal Al-Mansour.
In a meeting with the Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of Iran's Department of Environment Shina Ansari, Minister Al-Rumi discussed a number of topics related to the environment and climate change.
Ansari invited the Kuwaiti minister to visit Tehran to continue coordinating and cooperating in the fields of environment and sustainable energy.
Minister Al-Rumi also met with the Jordanian Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman.
During their meeting, they emphasized the importance of strengthening Arab cooperation in the areas of environmental protection and addressing the effects of climate change.
They also discussed ways to enhance the exchange of experiences between the two countries in the areas of environmental management and renewable energy projects.
The Kuwaiti oil minister said the bilateral meetings he held during the summit aimed to boost joint cooperation on environmental and climate issues.
He clarified that these meetings were a "great chance" to share views on key issues such as switching to clean energy and international commitments to reduce carbon emissions.
Kuwait's participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) is part of its ongoing efforts to support international efforts to address the challenges of climate change and achieve sustainable development, and to reaffirm its commitment to responsible environmental policies in line with the United Nations' climate and clean energy goals. (end)
ast
ast
