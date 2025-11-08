Tariffs: Swiss Minister Talks With US Trade Representative

Italiano it Parmelin incontra rappresentante commerciale degli Stati Uniti Original Read more: Parmelin incontra rappresentante commerciale degli Stati

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Economics Minister Guy Parmelin had talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer today. According to Parmelin, the dialogue was constructive. This content was published on November 8, 2025 - 11:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

During the videoconference, which lasted about half an hour, the two interlocutors discussed bilateral trade and investment, Parmelin explained. According to him, there is a new climate in relations between Bern and Washington. However, when questioned by the Keystone-SDA agency, the economics ministry did not provide details on the next steps on the agenda for continuing the dialogue with the US.

On Tuesday, representatives of Swiss companies had met American President Donald Trump on their own initiative to discuss customs issues. Trump then instructed Greer to continue the dialogue with the Swiss government, paving the way for a possible revival of trade relations, according to the ministry.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) also contributed to the preparations for the meeting. While recalling that customs negotiations fall within the competence of the government, it welcomed the private sector's commitment in this direction.

Switzerland is particularly affected by Trump's trade policy. At the beginning of August, Trump had announced punitive tariffs of 39% on numerous Swiss products, one of the highest rates in the world imposed by the US on its trading partners. The measure hits the export-oriented Swiss economy hard.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....