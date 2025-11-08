CII To Host Global Media & Entertainment Investor Meet At BIG Picture Summit 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced the launch of the CII Global Media & Entertainment (M&E) Investor Meet, to be held as part of the 12th CII BIG Picture Summit on December 1–2, 2025, in Mumbai.

Developed in partnership with WAVES Bazaar, the initiative seeks to accelerate investment in India's media and entertainment ecosystem and support the sector's next phase of expansion.

WAVES Bazaar, known for its business networking and project pitching platforms, will bring its B2B meeting model and curated project showcases-including those from the WAVES Film Bazaar-into the CII Marketplace at the summit.

Themed 'The AI Era: Bridging Creativity & Commerce', the CII BIG Picture Summit will convene leaders from government and industry to outline strategies for strengthening and transforming India's media and entertainment landscape.

The Investor Meet will facilitate curated one-on-one engagements between global investors and high-potential Indian ventures across the media and entertainment value chain, including film, streaming, gaming, animation, VFX, and live entertainment.

The initiative aims to broaden access to capital and position Indian companies as compelling opportunities for domestic and international investors.

Shibashish Sarkar, Chairman, CII Global M&E Investor Summit and Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, described the effort as a milestone for the sector:“For the first time, we're bringing global investors and Indian M&E enterprises together in a curated, one-on-one format. This is a true matchmaking event aimed at showcasing Indian companies as viable, exciting investments.”

The CII BIG Picture Summit serves as a key annual platform for policy dialogue and industry collaboration within India's media and entertainment sector.

Alongside the investor meet, CII Marketplace and WAVES Bazaar will host targeted B2B sessions for buyers, sellers, content creators, and co-production partners.

