4Th Round Of Indianew Zealand FTA Talks Make Constructive Headway

The fourth round of negotiations on the proposed India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded in Auckland and Rotorua after five days of discussions, with both sides reporting constructive progress.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay noted the advances made across multiple negotiation tracks, and reiterated their shared commitment to a modern and comprehensive trade pact.

Talks covered key areas including trade in goods and services, rules of origin, and economic and trade cooperation.

Officials said the discussions reflected a clear intent to deepen economic ties and build a partnership aimed at resilient, inclusive, and sustainable growth.

The agreement is expected to bolster trade flows, attract greater investment, and enhance supply-chain resilience while giving businesses increased predictability and improved market access.

India emphasised its focus on fostering stronger global trade linkages, with the potential pact seen as an opportunity to drive growth in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, education, and professional services.

Bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries reached USD 1.3 billion in FY 2024–25, registering nearly 49 percent growth from the previous year.

Both sides agreed to maintain momentum through inter-sessional work and continue detailed negotiations, aiming for an early and balanced conclusion to the agreement.

