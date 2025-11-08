Egypt, Russia, EU Coordinate On Gaza Peace Implementation, Sudan Crisis

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Friday held separate phone calls with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, to discuss the implementation of the Gaza peace deal and the escalating crisis in Sudan.

RUSSIA CALL

In his call with Lavrov, Abdelatty reviewed Egypt's ongoing efforts to solidify the Sharm El-Sheikh peace agreement and fully implement its terms, stressing the need to move to the second phase of the plan, which includes political, developmental, and humanitarian aspects. He also highlighted preparations for an international conference in Cairo for the reconstruction of Gaza.

The two ministers also discussed the situation in Sudan, affirming the need to preserve the Sudanese state and its national institutions and rejecting any parallel entities. Abdelatty outlined Egypt's efforts within the quartet mechanism to achieve de-escalation and a comprehensive ceasefire. He condemned the“gross violations” in El Fasher and stressed the need for a humanitarian truce and safe corridors for aid.

On the bilateral front, the ministers praised the growing momentum in Egyptian-Russian relations, particularly in the economic and trade fields. They emphasized the importance of advancing joint cooperation projects, including the Dabaa nuclear power plant and the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

EU CALL

In his discussion with the EU's Kallas, Abdelatty briefed her on Egypt's efforts to ensure the full implementation of the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement and the need to move to the second phase of the U.S. plan. He reviewed arrangements for the Gaza reconstruction conference in November and expressed his hope for the effective participation of EU member states.

The call also touched on ongoing consultations in New York for a Security Council resolution regarding the peace plan, the formation of a peace council, the deployment of an international force, and a Palestinian administrative committee.

Regarding Sudan, both sides agreed that there is no military solution and stressed the importance of implementing the quartet's statement from Sept. 12. They condemned the violations in El Fasher and underscored the need for a humanitarian truce and a comprehensive ceasefire.

The two officials also followed up on the outcomes of the first-ever Egypt-EU summit held on Oct. 22. Abdelatty praised the efforts of Kallas and the European External Action Service in strengthening the strategic partnership, and expressed his hope for a second summit to be held in Egypt. Kallas affirmed the importance of Egypt as a key partner for the EU and praised President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's pivotal role in supporting regional security and stability.