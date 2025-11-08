Sun Telecom Sponsored Optical Access Network Special Symposium At ACP 2025

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ), the largest conference in the Asia-Pacific region dedicated to optical communications and photonics, was held in Suzhou, China, from November 5 to 8, attracting global participation from academia and industry.







Sun Telecom Team

Since its establishment in 2001, ACP has been held annually and is jointly sponsored by the IEEE Photonics Society, Optica, SPIE, the Chinese Optical Society (COS), the China Institute of Communications (CIC), and the Chinese Institute and control society (CIS). Together with the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) and the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC), it is recognized as one of the world's top three optical communication conferences. ACP 2025 is hosted by Soochow University.

As part of ACP 2025, a special symposium titled“ State of Optical Access Networks – Standards, Deployments and Applications”, was held on November 7, sponsored by Sun Telecom co-organized by Prof. Weiqiang Sun from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Mr. Dechao Zhang from the China Mobile Research Institute.







Prof. Weiqiang Sun, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

The symposium featured distinguished invited speakers including Mr. Dezhi Zhang, Senior Expert in Optical Access of China Telecom Group and Current FSAN (Full Service Access Network) Chair; Mr. Ning Wang, Senior Engineer in Fundamental Network Technology Department of China Mobile Research Institute; Mr. Dongxu Zhang, Research Scientist of Nokia Bell Labs, China; and Tenure-track Associate Prof. Yixiao Zhu from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.







Tin Xiong, CEO of Sun Telecom International Business

With Prof. Weiqiang Sun from the State Key Laboratory of Photonics and Communications at Shanghai Jiao Tong University as the presider, the symposium explored the latest developments in optical access network (OAN) standards, deployment strategies, and technological trends, highlighting their essential role in advancing next-generation broadband connectivity.

