New Batch Of Qatari Aid Enters Gaza Strip

The organisation explained that this batch comes as part of the ongoing aid efforts previously dispatched under the maritime bridge established by Qatar. It reflects Qatar's swift response to urgent humanitarian needs and its continued commitment to alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza Charity relief aid Rafah border crossing Palestinian

