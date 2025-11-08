Egypt, Russia Reaffirm Need To Preserve Sudan's Unity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: During a phone call on Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov stressed that the Sudanese state and its national institutions need to be preserve, along with the country's unity and sovereignty, whilst rejecting any parallel entities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt pointed out that Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's firm stance in support of Sudan's unity, stability, and its national institutions, and that he highlighted Egypt's engagement in the Quartet Mechanism to achieve a ceasefire and de-escalation.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of regional and international cooperation to secure a comprehensive and humanitarian truce and opening safe corridors for the delivery of aid to affected areas, whilst expressing his country's condemnation of the grave violations that took place in the city of Al Fashir and Egypt's deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation on the ground.

With regard to Gaza, Abdelatty underscored Egypt's continuous efforts to uphold and implement the Sharm El Sheikh peace agreement and emphasized the need to move to the second phase of the plan, covering political, developmental and humanitarian dimensions as to ensure sustainable calm and regional stability.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister underlined the importance of mobilizing international support to rebuild the Gaza Strip and ease humanitarian suffering, and referred to ongoing preparations for the upcoming International Conference on Reconstruction, Early Recovery and Development in Gaza, to be held in Cairo.

The call also discussed bilateral relations and stressed the importance of carrying on with joint efforts to advance ongoing cooperation projects, foremost among them the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and the Russian Industrial Zone project in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.