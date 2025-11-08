Organising Committee Unveils National Day Slogan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Organizing Committee for Qatar National Day Celebrations has unveiled the official slogan for 2025, Bekum Ta'lu W' Minkum Tantazer (The nation rises with you, waits for you).

The phrase is drawn from a speech delivered by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, during his 2016 visit to Qatar University.

The slogan reflects the nation's vision that investing in human development is the cornerstone of progress and the sustainability of its achievements.

On this occasion, HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani stated that this year's slogan carries an inspiring quote from HH the Amir, serving as a renewed call to continue the journey of building and giving. It stems from a firm belief that nation-building goes hand in hand with human development, and that the prosperity of the country is realized through the dedication and commitment of its people.



Highlighting the awareness of Qatari citizens regarding their responsibilities, His Excellency remarked that while the people of Qatar take pride in the rights they enjoy across various fields, they also understand that these rights are only complete when matched by the fulfillment of duties.



His Excellency added that they embrace these responsibilities with awareness and accountability, believing that true citizenship is not a privilege granted, but a continuous act of giving that reflects love for the homeland, much like devotion to a mother, which expects no reward.



He added that successive generations of Qataris have proven that patriotism is a deeply rooted cultural value, passed down with love and loyalty from one generation to the next.



At every stage of development, Qataris have demonstrated their commitment to knowledge, hard work, and progress, ensuring the nation's flag remains raised in pride and dignity.



His Excellency also highlighted Qatar's remarkable achievements, stating that Qatar's modern journey has become a shining example globally, achieving comprehensive development across all sectors and securing its place among nations.



He stressed that the homeland is always embodied in the image of a mother who gives selflessly, while her children repay her with loyalty, work, and sacrifice for the nation's elevation.



Today, His Excellency added, Qatar's citizens, proud of their identity and values, confidently walk the path of progress, drawing strength from the past and moving forward with determination toward a future worthy of this noble land.



Qatar celebrates its National Day annually on December 18, commemorating the founding of the state in 1878 by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, may he rest in peace.



The Organizing Committee ensures that each year's slogan reflects the state's vision of promoting loyalty, national pride, and a deep-rooted sense of identity. (QNA)