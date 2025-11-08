Truce Until No Attacks From Afghanistan: Asif

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif says Islamabad would adhere to the ceasefire as long as no attacks are launched from Afghan territory, following the inconclusive talks between Kabul and Islamabad.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), earlier said representatives of IEA, by special direction of the supreme leader, participated in Istanbul in good faith and with appropriate authority on two consecutive days (November 6 and 7), hoping that this time the Pakistani side, after consultation with its leaders, would approach the issue seriously and constructively, with a responsible attitude and present realistic and implementable demands to reach a fundamental solution.

However, he added the irresponsible and uncooperative attitude of the Pakistani delegation resulted in no outcome from the third round of negotiations in Istanbul, despite IEA's goodwill and the mediators' efforts.

Speaking to Pakistani media, Khawaja Asif confirmed the talks in Istanbul had ended without agreement and that the Pakistani delegation had returned home.

He said the negotiations concluded with no result and that Islamabad would maintain the ceasefire“as long as no action is taken from Afghan territory against Pakistan.” He added:“Our only demand is that no attack should be launched from Afghanistan against Pakistan.”

The IEA spokesman reiterated Kabul's principled position that it will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country, nor permit any state to use Afghan soil to undertake acts that undermine Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence or security.

