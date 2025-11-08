Afghanistan Face Morocco In Islamic Solidarity Games

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): After a strong victory over Tajikistan and a draw against Iran, the Afghanistan's national futsal team will today take on Morocco in the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match will be held at 12:30 pm Afghanistan time.

In their opening game, Afghanistan defeated Tajikistan 9–5, and in their second match, held Iran to an impressive draw. Today's fixture against Morocco will be Afghanistan's third game, which could secure their advancement to the next stage of the tournament.

A total of eight teams are participating in the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Group A includes Saudi Arabia (host), Uzbekistan, Libya, and Azerbaijan, while Afghanistan is placed in Group B alongside Iran, Morocco, and Tajikistan.

