Restore Bagh-E-Jahannama Before Complete Collapse, Govt Urged

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): Residents and cultural figures in northern Samangan province have urged the government to immediately restore the historic Bagh-e-Jahannama, parts of which were damaged in the recent earthquake, to prevent its complete collapse.

Bagh-e-Jahannama, located in Khulm district, dates back to the Mughal era and once served as a residence of Emperor Babur. Today, it is one of the province's most renowned historical and tourist attractions, drawing large numbers of local and international visitors each year.

Following the November 3 earthquake in northern Afghanistan, with its epicentre in Khulm district, many historical monuments and landmarks in the north-particularly Bagh-e-Jahannama in Samangan and Rawza-i-Sharif (Blue Mosque) in Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh-sustained damage and are now at risk of collapse.

Ahmad Shah, a resident of Khulm, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the quake had dramatically altered the district's landscape.

“One of Afghanistan's most famous landmarks, Bagh-e-Jahannama, was badly damaged in the recent quake,” he said.

He warned that without urgent restoration, only fallen walls and decaying structures would remain.

Zabihullah, another local, said the site had already suffered some damage before the earthquake, which had now worsened.

“Dozens of tourists visit the garden every year. It is one of the cultural treasures of the north, and the government and relevant institutions must take immediate action to restore it,” he added.

Several cultural activists stressed that Bagh-e-Jahannama forms a key part of the country's historical and cultural identity.

Mohammad Arif, a cultural figure, said:“It is not only a recreational place but also a vital part of Khulm's heritage. Large sections, including the main gate and walls, were destroyed in the quake. The government and cultural institutions must act quickly to preserve it for future generations.”

Khulm district chief Abdul Qadir Hamed also confirmed that large parts of the site had ben damaged.

He said:“It is essential that the Ministry of Information and Culture and other relevant bodies give serious attention to its restoration.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) had reported that several historical sites in northern Afghanistan, including Bagh-e-Jahannama in Samangan and Rawza-i-Sharif in Balkh, were damaged in the recent earthquake. The ministry said preserving and restoring historical monuments is among its core responsibilities, and a technical team will soon be dispatched to assess the damage and initiate reconstruction work.

