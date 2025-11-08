Atlantic Spine Center And MD360 Introduce AI-Powered Pain Evaluation Tool, Pioneering A Smarter Approach To Spine Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Atlantic Spine Center, in collaboration with MD360, has unveiled a new AI Pain Evaluation Tool that uses artificial intelligence to enhance communication and diagnostic accuracy in spine care. Developed under the direction of Dr. Kaixuan Liu, MD, PhD, founder of both Atlantic Spine Center and MD360, the technology is designed to support the doctor-patient relationship, not replace it.

Rethinking Pain Evaluation Through AI

Built by Dr. Liu's team at MD360, a healthcare CRM that integrates AI to personalize patient engagement. The tool uses an interactive, spine-specific conversation to guide prospective patients through a detailed symptom and history questionnaire. It gives physicians a clearer, more structured understanding of a patient's condition before their first visit.

“Artificial intelligence is here to enhance care, not replace it,” said Dr. Kaixuan Liu, founder of Atlantic Spine Center and MD360.“Our AI system helps start the conversation, and our doctors bring it to life. It gives us a clearer picture of each patient's condition from the beginning, which makes every consultation more meaningful and effective.”

Built for Precision, Focused on the Patient

Unlike generic online symptom checkers, the MD360-powered platform was designed specifically for spine and pain management under the direct supervision of internationally recognized spine surgeons. The system combines AI-driven dialogue with patient-provided history to create a structured report that helps doctors pinpoint the root cause of pain faster and with greater accuracy.

The platform is HIPAA-compliant and developed by healthcare data experts committed to patient privacy and security. Early results at Atlantic Spine Center show higher patient satisfaction, shorter evaluation times, and improved diagnostic precision.

The Technology Behind the Innovation

MD360 is an advanced healthcare technology suite built to strengthen communication between patients and providers with AI-driven integration. While currently in use at Atlantic Spine Center, MD360 plans to make the system available for licensing across the healthcare industry, with potential applications in orthopedics, neurology, pain management, and more.

A Continued Commitment to Innovation

Dr. Liu's leadership in AI-driven medicine follows his recent presentation at ISESS 2025 in Guangzhou, China, where he showcased groundbreaking techniques in transforaminal endoscopic decompression. His vision bridges clinical expertise with emerging technology to deliver safer, faster, and more personalized care for patients worldwide.