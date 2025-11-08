Bihar Polls: PM Modi, HM Shah And Chirag Paswan Launch Blistering Attack On RJD-Cong Pitch 'Jungle Raj Vs Vikas' (Roundup)

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) The BJP-led NDA leadership on Saturday turned up the heat on the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan holding multiple rallies across the state and delivering sharp attacks on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

Setting the campaign narrative firmly around the theme of "Jungle Raj versus Vikas", the NDA top brass accused the RJD-Congress combine of pushing Bihar back into an era of lawlessness, corruption, and industrial decay, while contrasting it with the NDA's development-centric governance model.

Addressing rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah, Prime Minister Modi said that the turnout in the first phase of polling had delivered a "65-volt shock" to the opposition.

"In the first phase of polling, the proponents of jungle raj have received a 65-volt shock. The youth of Bihar have chosen development; they have chosen the NDA. The sisters and daughters of Bihar have ensured a record victory for the NDA," PM Modi declared amid loud cheers.

He said that during the RJD's 15-year rule, industries were destroyed, sugar mills were shut, and an environment of fear and crime was created.

"They don't even know the ABC of industries. Not a single big factory was set up in 15 years. Even sugar mills in the Mithilaanchal region were shut down. No major hospital or medical college came up,” he alleged.

The Prime Minister said the NDA governments had prioritised infrastructure -- from roads and railways to airports, ethanol plants, and new sugar mills -- and that investors were now returning to Bihar.

He also highlighted efforts to develop Sitamarhi as part of the Ramayana Circuit, linking it to Ayodhya by direct rail service.

"A magnificent temple of Lord Ram has been built in Ayodhya. Now it's the turn of Mother Sita's maternal home. The grandeur of Punoura Dham will soon be seen by the world,” he said, urging voters to "punish" those who "insult Chhath".

At Bettiah, PM Modi warned voters against a return to lawlessness, citing viral videos from RJD rallies.

"You must ensure that Bihar's youth become engineers, doctors, and startup founders -- not 'rangdaars'," he said.

In Purnea's Banmankhi, Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the RJD-Congress alliance wanted to "protect infiltrators" in the Seemanchal region.

"People of Seemanchal, tell me -- should these infiltrators be removed or not? Rahul Gandhi and Lalu's son went on a 'Save the Infiltrators' march a few weeks ago. They want Seemanchal to become a stronghold of infiltrators. But I declare from this land that every single infiltrator will be removed from Bihar,” Shah said.

He accused the opposition of seeking to restore "loot, murder, and kidnapping" to the state.

"During the Lalu-Rabri rule, MLAs were murdered in broad daylight. Looting and extortion thrived. Nitish Kumar ended jungle raj, but it is trying to return in another disguise. Every vote you cast will prevent its return," he said.

HM Shah added that the NDA was committed to operationalising 25 sugar mills, promoting ethanol production, and implementing the Kosi–Mechi link project to make flood-prone areas flood-free.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, campaigning for HAM and LJPRV candidates, said Phase-1 trends showed the NDA was on course for victory and Nitish Kumar would return as Chief Minister.

He alleged that the RJD cared only for dynastic politics, adding that his M-Y stood for "Mahila and Youth".