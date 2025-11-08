Trump Boasts Zero Illegal Aliens Released In US In Past 6 Months

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that zero illegal aliens were released in the US in the past six months amid the administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Trump's remark comes amid the administration is exploring buying warehouses to retrofit them as detention facilities for immigrants before they are deported.

According to Department of Homeland Security's internal data, which was obtained by CBS News, the number of detainees in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody increased to 66,000 this week.

“Under President Trump, the number of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border are at historic lows after his rapid action to close the border on Day One, with illegal crossings plummeting to levels not seen in decades and virtually no illegal aliens being released into the country's interior,” said the White House on November 5 on the first anniversary of Trump's second term.

According to New York Post, some GOP senators are seeking stringent measures against the illegal immigrants who are caught defrauding welfare or other public benefits programs.

They are unveiling new legislation to automatically deport and permanently ban the entry of of such illegal immigrants.

The Deporting Fraudsters Act, unveiled by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), would also clarify in federal law that any illegal immigrant convicted of defrauding the US government broadly is inadmissible and deportable.

“Americans who meet eligibility requirements should be the only ones to receive taxpayer-funded benefits,” Cruz said in a statement to The Post.

Senator John Cornyn said that illegal aliens who falsify documents, steal identities, and cheat the system to gain public benefits meant for American citizens, including SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] or Medicaid, should unquestionably be deported.

In September, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that since January 20, two million illegal aliens were removed or have self-deported.

“Ramped-up immigration enforcement targeting the worst of the worst is removing more and more criminal illegal aliens off our streets every day and is sending a clear message to anyone else in this country illegally: Self-deport or we will arrest and deport you,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin earlier.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that over 2,700 Indians were deported from the US since January.

"We want to promote legal pathways for migration. At the same time, India stands against illegal migration," MEA spokesperson said in September.