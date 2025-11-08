Attorney General James Releases Statement On Supreme Court SNAP Decision

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration's request to temporarily stay a lower court order requiring the distribution of full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits:

“This decision is a tragedy for the millions of Americans who rely on SNAP to feed their families. It is disgraceful that the Trump administration chose to fight this in court instead of fulfilling its responsibility to the American people.

“Every day the federal government delays is another day that children, seniors, and families face real pain and suffering. I will not stop fighting until every family has the resources they need to put food on the table.”

