Ukraine Is Working With Partners To Purchase Additional Patriot Systems Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

He stated that recovery efforts were ongoing after the overnight Russian strike, describing it as a massive attack involving at least 25 ballistic missiles, as well as aeroballistic and cruise missiles, and more than 450 drones of various types.

He noted that the strike was particularly aggressive and largely demonstrative.

Zelensky reported that during the night, Defense Forces had neutralized more than 400 drones, calling it a significant achievement by drone units, army aviation, and mobile fire groups.

He added that electronic warfare systems had been effective and that some missiles had also been intercepted. However, he stressed that it remained very difficult to counter ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, as only a few systems in the world could effectively intercept them.

Smetanin on agreements with American company to boost air defense

He emphasized that to protect the entire country, Ukraine needed significantly more such systems and missiles.

Zelensky said that Ukraine was cooperating with partners, particularly the United States, to purchase additional Patriot systems and expressed strong hopes for continued support.

He thanked all leaders and allies in Europe, America, and Asia who were helping or seeking ways to assist, adding that decisions would be forthcoming.

According to Ukrinform, on November 4, Zelensky had previously stated that Germany had transferred two Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Photo: Presidential Office