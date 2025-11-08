Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Hits Minibus In Donetsk Region, Leaving Three Injured

2025-11-08 10:08:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

It was noted that on November 8 at 12:10, Russian troops attacked the Druzhkivka community in the Kramatorsk district. In the village of Kindrativka, the enemy hit a GAZelle vehicle used for private transportation with an FPV drone.

"As a result of the UAV strike, the 47-year-old driver and two passengers, men aged 71 and 86, were injured. They sustained blast injuries, burns to the head and limbs, and concussions. The wounded were taken to a medical facility," the post read.

Read also: Two killed, ten injured in Kherson region due to enemy strikes

As reported earlier, on November 8 in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone killed a civilian man who was riding a bicycle.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

