Russian Drone Hits Minibus In Donetsk Region, Leaving Three Injured
It was noted that on November 8 at 12:10, Russian troops attacked the Druzhkivka community in the Kramatorsk district. In the village of Kindrativka, the enemy hit a GAZelle vehicle used for private transportation with an FPV drone.
"As a result of the UAV strike, the 47-year-old driver and two passengers, men aged 71 and 86, were injured. They sustained blast injuries, burns to the head and limbs, and concussions. The wounded were taken to a medical facility," the post read.Read also: Two killed, ten injured in Kherson region due to enemy strikes
As reported earlier, on November 8 in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone killed a civilian man who was riding a bicycle.
Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office
