Zelensky Honors Air Assault Forces Soldiers With State Awards

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"Today, we mark the Day of our Airborne Assault Forces – a day to honor our incredibly brave and exceptionally strong people, those always on the toughest fronts. Ukrainian paratroopers defend our independence and hold our positions in the most critical battles and operations," Zelensky emphasized.

He thanked every Air Assault Forces soldier for their service, as well as everyone "who prove themselves in combat while also supporting their brothers and sisters-in-arms in learning to be effective, to take care of themselves, and to accomplish their combat missions."

"Today, we bestow Ukrainian state awards on Airborne Assault Forces warriors who truly deserve them and can serve as examples for many others. Every unit of Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces is our pride and our independence. It is thanks to such warriors of ours, thanks to every brave Ukrainian heart, that Ukraine stands – and will always stand – in the world, independent and capable of defending itself," Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine now celebrates Air Assault Forces Day on November 8.

The Air Assault Forces stated that they were honored to announce the celebration of their holiday on November 8, in accordance with the New Julian calendar.

They explained that November 8, the Feast of All the Holy Angels led by Archangel Michael, was not coincidentally chosen as the Day of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They noted that Saint Michael is regarded as the supreme commander of the heavenly host and the protector of soldiers on earth, and that, according to church tradition, he led the good angels in battle against the forces that rebelled against God and defeated them.

Zelensky presents Territorial Defense Forces warriors with state awards

Previously, according to the Presidential Decree of November 21, 2017, the Day of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was celebrated on November 21.

Photo: screenshot from video