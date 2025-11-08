403
Israeli Occupation Escalates Attacks On South Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Escalating attacks on South Lebanon, the Israeli aerial occupation forces carried out a new raid on Saturday killing one person and wounding four others.
The fatality is the third reported in today's air strikes by the occupation air forces.
Today's latest attacks happened in Braachit, where a drone struck a car killing one person and wounding four others. The injured were hospitalized.
Earlier attacks today killed two people, brothers, and wounded seven others. The pair died when drone of the Israeli occupation struck their vehicle close to Shebaa. An identical attack on a car in Bint Jbeil, also reported earlier in the day, left seven people wounded.
Meanwhile, the official National News Agency reported that pilotless aircraft of the Israeli occupation dropped three concussion bombs on an excavator near Aitaroun. No injuries were reported.
The Israeli forces have been launching such attacks daily since November 27, breaching the UN resolution 1701 on cessation of hostilities.
The stepped up Israeli attacks have drawn condemnation from the European Union. In Brussels, the EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement that "The EU calls on Israel to cease all actions that violate resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement reached a year ago in November 2024." (end)
