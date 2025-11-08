403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Settlers Wound 11 Palestinians S. Nablus
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- At least 11 Palestinian people have been injured in an attack launched on Saturday by Israeli settlers on Beita town, south of Nablus, in the West Bank.
Medical teams of Rofaida government hospital dealt with the injuries, Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Palestine Red Crescent Society said also in a statement its teams dealt with some injured cases among of them are journalists, medics and foreign supporters.
The settlers attacked a ceremony of harvesting olive in the town, hitting people and targeting directly reporters and medical teams.
Commenting on the incident, Palestinian Journalists Syndicate considered the attack on journalists as a "war crime".
In a press statement, the syndicate added that it is following up with International Federation of Journalists to take action with international institutions to provide urgent international protection the Palestinian journalists who have been subjected to organized war crimes. (end)
nq
Medical teams of Rofaida government hospital dealt with the injuries, Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Palestine Red Crescent Society said also in a statement its teams dealt with some injured cases among of them are journalists, medics and foreign supporters.
The settlers attacked a ceremony of harvesting olive in the town, hitting people and targeting directly reporters and medical teams.
Commenting on the incident, Palestinian Journalists Syndicate considered the attack on journalists as a "war crime".
In a press statement, the syndicate added that it is following up with International Federation of Journalists to take action with international institutions to provide urgent international protection the Palestinian journalists who have been subjected to organized war crimes. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment