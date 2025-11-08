General Tax Authority Launches Relationship Account Manager Service To Enhance Service Quality

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Tax Authority has announced the launch of the "Relationship Account Manager" service, as part of its efforts to improve the tax service ecosystem and strengthen partnerships with key taxpayers by providing dedicated support and direct follow-up that contribute to enhanced service quality, and improve taxpayer experience.

In a statement, the Authority explained that this service is designated for a selected group of major taxpayers according to specific criteria. It represents a modern framework for work that reflects the evolution of organizational and administrative concepts.

The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of services by providing high-quality solutions that address the needs of major taxpayers and align with best practices in tax system management.

The "Relationship Account Manager" service acts as a strategic tool aimed at building strong, trust-based relationships and transitioning from traditional interactions to a more structured and proactive engagement approach focused on planning and service quality.

This service also plays a key role in promoting voluntary compliance and reducing instances of non-compliance by providing support tailored to the nature of each taxpayer's business.

The Authority emphasized that this service enables the development of specialized compliance strategies tailored to the needs of each taxpayer, enhancing internal coordination, and contributing to greater taxpayer satisfaction improving the quality of services provided.

The launch of the "Relationship Account Manager" service marks a new phase in the Authority's journey toward institutional excellence.

It reflects the General Tax Authority's commitment to building trust with its key taxpayers and reinforcing the principles of partnership and cooperation to foster a more efficient and sustainable tax environment.

This service marks the first step in a series of upcoming initiatives that the Authority plans to launch in the future, aiming to simplify procedures, enhance the taxpayer experience, and strengthen the efficiency of the tax system in the country.