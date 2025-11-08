Delhi CM Vows To Lay Foundation For Youth To Achieve Dreams

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday promised to lay a strong foundation for the city's youth to realise their dreams and achieve“Viksit Delhi.”

In a message on X, the Chief Minister said,“Delhi's youthful power is today setting new benchmarks in every field, from startups to sports, from education to social innovation.”

She said that the Delhi government is not only providing opportunities to the youth but also preparing a strong foundation to realise their dreams.

CM Gupta added that this very youthful power is the greatest energy of“Viksit Delhi”.

She also called upon citizens to join the government's efforts to beautify the city.

“Our Delhi... We will beautify it ourselves, we all together will make our capital clean and beautiful. In the last 8 months, Delhi has turned cleanliness into a people's movement,” she said in another post on X.

The Delhi government is also continuously taking concrete steps for a clean and green Delhi. With the participation of Delhi residents, the dream of a clean and green Delhi is being realised, she said.

In another development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena visited the newly renovated Roshanara Club, said a statement issued by the DDA.

During the visit on Friday, he appreciated the Club's graceful blend of history and hospitality reflected in its refurbished infrastructure and redefined food and beverage facilities, including elegant lounges and a vibrant bar. The renovated spaces capture the timeless charm of the iconic Club, offering members an inviting ambience to unwind, enjoy signature beverages, and savour classic multi-cuisine delicacies.

Alongside the preservation of its historic character, the Clubhouse now features enhanced sports and recreational amenities such as billiards, a card room, and a children's play area in addition to existing facilities for cricket, tennis, badminton, and table tennis.

Further upgradations planned in the near future include the launch of an outdoor multi-cuisine kitchen, a cricket-view lounge, and aesthetically refurbished guest rooms, designed to honour the Club's legacy and stories past, said the statement.