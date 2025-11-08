UN Reports Highest Spikes In Israeli Settler Violence In Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 8 (Petra) – The United Nations reported a record level in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank during the month of October.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it recorded 264 settler attacks last month that resulted in casualties, property damage, or both.In a report on its official website last night, the office said the figure has been the highest in nearly two decades since UN officials began tracking settler violence in 2006, with an average of more than eight a day.Since 2006, more than 9,600 attacks have been documented, with approximately 1,500 of them occurring this year alone, representing nearly 15 percent of the total, it said.The report said that from October 7, 2023, to November 5 this year, Israeli security forces and settlers killed 1,010 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, among them 215 children.The number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank reached 42 this year, meaning that one in five Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in 2025 was a child."We have witnessed an increase in attacks recently, particularly with the olive harvest season," said UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan, adding that 757 attacks were recorded in the first half of 2025 alone, 13 percent higher than the same period last year.Since October, 2023, more than 3,200 Palestinians have been displaced due to settler violence and related access restrictions. Entire pastoral communities have been emptied of their inhabitants, people have been killed, hundreds injured, and many have lost their livelihoods, he added.The UN office called for holding settlers and members of the Israeli security forces involved in attacks accountable, warning of a sharp spike in violence.