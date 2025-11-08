Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Swimmer Alshamrouk Wins In 1,500-M Category Of Islamic Solidarity Games


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti swimming champion Saud Alshamroukh came first in the first round of the 1,500-m freestyle catgeory in the finals of the Islamic Solidarity games.
Alshamrouk made the record in 04.38.16 minutes.
His compatriot Khaled Alotaibi qualified to the final of the 400-m individual medley, ranking fourth. His time record was 77.43.4 minutes. (end)
