403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Swimmer Alshamrouk Wins In 1,500-M Category Of Islamic Solidarity Games
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti swimming champion Saud Alshamroukh came first in the first round of the 1,500-m freestyle catgeory in the finals of the Islamic Solidarity games.
Alshamrouk made the record in 04.38.16 minutes.
His compatriot Khaled Alotaibi qualified to the final of the 400-m individual medley, ranking fourth. His time record was 77.43.4 minutes. (end)
kns
Alshamrouk made the record in 04.38.16 minutes.
His compatriot Khaled Alotaibi qualified to the final of the 400-m individual medley, ranking fourth. His time record was 77.43.4 minutes. (end)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment