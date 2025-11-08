403
EU Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The European Union condemned on Saturday the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on areas in southern Lebanon and called for respecting the existing ceasefire.
EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement that "The EU calls on Israel to cease all actions that violate resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement reached a year ago in November 2024."
He added that "At the same time, we urge all Lebanese actors and especially Hezbollah to refrain from any measures or responses that could further inflame the situation," stressing that "focus by all parties must be on preserving the ceasefire and the progress achieved so far."
El Anouni affirmed that the EU is "closely and deeply concerned by the evolving situation on the ground, emphasizing the importance of avoiding a slide toward a wider confrontation that would threaten the security and stability of the region.
Lebanese health authorities declared earlier today that two people were killed and seven others injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike targeting several locations in the south of the country. (end)
arn
arn
