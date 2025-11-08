KIIT Tops In Odisha In QS Asia University Rankings 2026

KIIT University

By- Partha Chatterjee

Kolkatta ~ Deemed to be University has once again brought pride to Odisha by emerging as the top-ranked university-both private and government-in the state, according to the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. The university has secured the 294th position in Asia, reaffirming its growing global reputation for academic excellence.

The latest QS rankings, which assess universities across Asia on various performance indicators, included over 1,500 institutions, with 555 new entrants this year. Among these, KIIT-DU stood out for its consistent achievements and was also recognised as one of the top private universities in India.

At the regional level, KIIT maintained its position as the best university in Eastern India, showcasing its commitment to academic and research excellence. The rankings evaluate parameters such as citations per paper, papers per faculty, academic reputation, faculty-student ratio, staff with PhDs, international research network, international students, outbound exchange, international faculty, and employer reputation.

Earlier this year, KIIT also achieved remarkable success in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, where it was ranked the 5th best university in India and placed in the 501 cohort globally.