'We'll Talk About It Later': Trump 'Tight-Lipped' On Meet With Putin

In a carefully guarded stance, US President Donald Trump stayed tight-lipped about his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, choosing instead to defer questions to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The meeting between Trump and Orbán, held at the White House, focused on pressing geopolitical issues including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Hungary's exemption from US sanctions on Russian oil.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.