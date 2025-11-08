Russell Crowe Talks About Full-Circle Moment On The Sets Of 'Man Of Steel'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor-director Russell Crowe has shared how life came full-circle for him with regards to actor Henry Cavill.

The two actors are reuniting in the upcoming film 'Highlander' after almost 12 years. They earlier shared the screen in 'Man of Steel' with Russell Crowe as Jor-El and Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman. Over a decade later, they're reuniting for a 'Highlander' reboot.

Russell Crowe appeared on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, where he recollected meeting Henry when he was just a teenager.

He said,“I love Henry. I've known him for a long time. I've known him since he was a schoolboy. I met him at a place called Stowe School in England. I was doing a scene in a movie called 'Proof of Life', talking to my son in the movie, and in the background, a rugby game was going on. We're doing the scene and everything, but I've got my eye on the field, and there's one guy on the field who is just displaying, he's got a great brain for the game. And as it happens, we finish the scene and they take a break from what was going on behind us. And that one kid is walking towards me and he's the kid that I've been watching”.

He further mentioned,“And he wants to have a chat. He introduced himself and he just asked me, 'How do you get into acting?' And so we had this very, very brief conversation. Then we got swamped by these other kids. A couple of days later, I was doing a present for the kid from that school who played my son, who was a boy called Merlin Hanbury-Tennison, his name was. I was doing a thing for him. And then I had some other things left over and I was like, What was that other kid's name? Henry”.

He then wrote on a photo of 'Gladiator of Maximus', which was a movie that had not actually been released till then. He wrote,“To Henry, journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, Russell”.

The actor said,“He kept that photograph with him, wherever he lived, place to place, and he kept his dream alive and burning. The next time I see Henry Cavill is in a gym in Illinois, the outskirts of Chicago. I'm working on one side of the gym, he's working on the other. And I'm thinking to myself, well, I'm Superman's dad. I reckon that must be Superman over there. It looks like it. So we worked in the gym a week or more together before we talked”.

“One day, he comes over, puts his hand out, and we start talking. And at one point, I went, 'Do I know you?'. He goes, 'Yes, sir, you do'. And he reminds me. And I went, 'Henry?' That Henry, is this Henry. It was crazy”, he added.