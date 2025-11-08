403
EU considers postponing parts of provisions of AI Act
(MENAFN) The European Commission is reportedly reviewing the possibility of postponing certain provisions of the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act after receiving sustained pressure from tech companies and the Trump administration.
The Commission confirmed that “a reflection” was “still ongoing” regarding potential delays, following reports that Brussels is exploring adjustments aimed at easing compliance requirements for major technology firms.
As the world’s first comprehensive legal framework for AI, the act came into effect in August 2024, though many of its regulations have yet to be enforced. Most obligations for companies developing high-risk AI systems that “pose serious risks to health, safety or fundamental rights” are set to apply in August 2026 or possibly a year later.
Reports indicate that the Commission is considering a one-year “grace period” for firms that would otherwise violate the strictest rules. According to an internal document cited in reports, generative AI providers with products already on the market before the rules take effect could receive a one-year pause “to provide sufficient time … to adapt their practices within a reasonable time without disrupting the market.”
The Commission is also evaluating postponing penalties for breaches of the new AI transparency requirements until August 2027, giving providers and deployers of AI systems “sufficient time for adaptation.” Additionally, Brussels is exploring more flexible, less prescriptive oversight measures for developers of high-risk AI technology.
The proposals are not yet final and could be revised before their expected release on Nov. 19, after which EU member states and the European Parliament must approve them. The Commission has faced pressure from the Trump administration, with the US president warning that tariffs could be imposed on nations whose regulations “harm or discriminate against American technology.”
