Azerbaijan Makes Debut Showcasing Of Several Military Vehicles At Parade
The "Vashag" special operations vehicles and "Cobra 2" armored medical evacuation vehicles, newly adopted by the National Defense Industry, were also showcased for the first time.
To note, the first military parade celebrating the victory in the Second Karabakh War was held in 2020, while the 2023 parade took place in Azerbaijan's Khankendi.
