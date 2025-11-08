Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Makes Debut Showcasing Of Several Military Vehicles At Parade

2025-11-08 08:06:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The newly adopted "Hero-120" free-flying munitions were showcased for the first time at a military parade in Baku on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Second Garabagh War, Azernews reports.

The "Vashag" special operations vehicles and "Cobra 2" armored medical evacuation vehicles, newly adopted by the National Defense Industry, were also showcased for the first time.

To note, the first military parade celebrating the victory in the Second Karabakh War was held in 2020, while the 2023 parade took place in Azerbaijan's Khankendi.

