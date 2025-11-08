Azerbaijan Ready To Expand Pragmatic Cooperation With Nepal, Ambassador Huseynli Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan is determined to expand cooperation with Nepal in a number of important areas and exchange experiences in the fields of public administration and infrastructure development,reports.

This was stated in an article written by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Nepal Elchin Huseynli for Nepal Khabar.

The diplomat recalled that on November 8, Azerbaijan celebrates the fifth anniversary of its victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. “In just 44 days, more than 300 settlements were liberated, including the city of Shusha, the cradle of Azerbaijani culture,” he noted.

The ambassador emphasized that immediately after the war, Azerbaijan began large-scale demining and reconstruction work in the liberated territories, focusing on creating safe conditions for the return of internally displaced persons within the framework of the Great Return program.

“Despite its victory on the battlefield, already in November 2020, Azerbaijan came up with a peace initiative in the region and declared that its vision and approach are based on sustainable peacebuilding,” the article states.

E. Huseynli highlighted that“intensive negotiations led to the historic meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8, 2025, where both sides signed a Joint Declaration with the participation of the US President.”

According to the ambassador, the new geopolitical reality created by Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus opens new opportunities for broader economic cooperation with South Asian countries, including Nepal.

He added that as a leading political and economic force in the region,“Azerbaijan has recently intensified bilateral relations with Nepal; for many years, the two countries have been successfully cooperating in multilateral formats such as the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.” He also reminded that Nepal was among the countries that officially welcomed the results of the Washington Agreements on August 8, 2025.

“On this significant day - the fifth anniversary of the Victory, which laid the foundation for a new era of peace and prosperity - Azerbaijan is more than ever ready to expand pragmatic cooperation with Nepal, including in public administration, infrastructure development, institutional modernization, digital innovations, energy transition, education, and other areas of experience exchange,” Huseynli concluded.