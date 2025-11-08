NATO's Rutte Warns Putin That Nuclear War Can Never Be Won

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported on the statement.

Mark Rutte said that the success of NATO's annual nuclear exercise, held earlier this month, gave him "absolute confidence in the credibility of NATO's nuclear deterrence" in the face of Russian threats.

He also noted that when Moscow uses dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric, people in NATO countries should know there is no need to panic, as the Alliance possesses a powerful nuclear deterrent.

"And (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must know that nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought,” the NATO chief added.

As noted, Putin has repeatedly warned the West of potential nuclear consequences since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, he stated that Moscow could use nuclear weapons if its territory were hit with conventional missiles and that any attack on Russia supported by a nuclear state would be considered a joint assault.

Ukrinform also reported that international pressure on Russia is producing results and should be intensified, as the Kremlin is running out of resources and ideas for advancing on the battlefield, while Ukraine continues to defend heroically with the support of the global community, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

