EU Begins Work On 20Th Sanctions Package Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Delfi.

“The EU has begun drafting the next, 20th package of sanctions against Russia because of its war of aggression against Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The issue was discussed on November 7 by Lithuanian Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitekunas and European Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union Maria Luis Albuquerque, the Lithuanian Ministry of Finance press service reported.

Vaitekunas also emphasized that EU countries should strengthen measures against Belarus,“aligning them with those imposed on Russia and introducing additional restrictions.”

Albuquerque noted that the process of preparing new measures regarding Belarus is still at an early stage.

“We are working with third countries, as some of them are facilitating the circumvention of sanctions,” the European commissioner added.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had signed several new sanctions decisions, including measures to synchronize economic restrictions with European sanctions, new sanctions against Russian companies in the Arctic, and a planned response to Russian sanctions against Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.