Israel Releases 15 Bodies Of Palestinians To Gaza Health Ministry


2025-11-08 08:05:47
Gaza Strip, Nov 8 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Saturday it received 15 bodies of Palestinians killed in the war, which were handed over through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), bringing the total to 300.
Only 89 of the total have so far been identified, the ministry said in a press release.
It said medical teams were handling the bodies according to medical procedures and protocols to complete examination and documentation before handing them over to families.

Jordan News Agency

